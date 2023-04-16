Russian forces destroys Dutch YPR-765 armored vehicle near Ugledar

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A Ukrainian YPR-765 armored fighting vehicle of Dutch make was hit by the Russian eastern battlegroup near Ugledar, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said on Sunday.

"The Kornet anti-tank missile system hit a Dutch YPR-765 armored vehicle with a 25mm automatic cannon near Ugledar," he said in a video posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to the spokesman, Russian troops repelled a strike a HIMARS strike in the southern Donetsk direction. Two rockets were downed.

Apart from that, Russian forces thwarted Ukraine’s exploratory attack on the battlegroup’s positions. Four militants were killed.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, an enemy munitions depot was destroyed from a TOS-1 system near the settlement of Maryinka," he said.

He also said Penitsillin artillery reconnaissance systems spotted Ukrainian Msta-B and D-30 howitzers near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Chervonaya Krinitsa. The howitzers were destroyed by Gitasint and Msta systems.