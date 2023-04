MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 15 Ukrainian troops and three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns in the Kherson direction, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Saturday.

