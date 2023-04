MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out more than 315 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in the Donetsk area in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Colonel-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy’s total losses in that direction amounted to over 315 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Msta-B howitzes, and also a Grad MLRS vehicle," the spokesman said.