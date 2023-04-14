Readiness inspection to take place in all Belarusian Armed Forces units — Defense Ministry

MINSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Belarusian Armed Forces Command plans to carry out inspections of all army units, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said during an inspection in a mechanized brigade Friday.

"This is neither the first nor the last inspection of this scale. During a certain time span, we will definitely carry out such inspections of all units that we have," he said.

Khrenin noted that this is the first time an inspection takes place at such scale.

"Its second feature is that there are no restrictions during this inspection. The entire complex of events on putting the unit on ‘full’ alert takes place without restrictions," the Defense Minister said.

Last time, a combat readiness inspection in Belarusian Armed forces took place between December 13 and 19, 2022. The Ministry underscored back then that these events were purely defensive in nature.