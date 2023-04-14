Training of Belarusian missile crews in using tactical nukes to end next week

MINSK, April 14. /TASS/. Instruction of Belarus’ own crews for Iskander systems in using tactical nuclear weapons will be completed next week, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday.

"We have the equipment, including aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. We have received the advanced Iskander system, which is also capable of launching missiles armed with nuclear warheads. The instruction of personnel for the corresponding unit in Russia will be completed next week. It will come back home then," the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry quotes Khrenin as saying.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at its request, precisely the way the United States had been doing for a long time on the territory of its allies. Putin added that the Russia was already helping its Belarusian partners to reequip their aircrafts and had also handed over to Belarus the Iskander nuclear capable tactical missile system.