Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss cybersecurity issues

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational video conference meeting with members of the country’s Security Council on Friday, discussing issues related to national cybersecurity.

"There is an important issue on the agenda of today's meeting, which is crucial in the current situation. I’m talking about Russia’s cybersecurity," the head of state said at the beginning of the meeting, which then continued behind closed doors.

According to a statement on the Kremlin website, participants in the meeting also discussed other pressing matters.

In attendance at the meeting were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin.