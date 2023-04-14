China has not created no-fly zone over Taiwan — MFA

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities have not created a so-called no-fly zone over the northern part of the island of Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Friday.

"I’ve seen recent news reports that China has allegedly created a 'no-fly zone.' This wording is inaccurate," he told a news briefing, when asked by a Western journalist for comment on the creation of such a zone in Taiwan's northern region.

Wang said Beijing had only issued a warning regarding a certain "aerospace event."

"The relevant agencies in charge of air traffic issues should take measures to ensure flight safety," he concluded.

China's Maritime Safety Administration said on Thursday that the Chinese authorities foresaw the risk of space rocket debris falling into the East China Sea on April 16. A statement posted on the agency's page specifies that they might fall in four designated areas between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Beijing time (4:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Moscow time). It specified the coordinates of the areas all ships should steer clear of.