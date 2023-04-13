Three Ukrainian saboteurs nabbed in Melitopol for complicity in terror acts — governor

MELITOPOL, April 13. /TASS/. Three members of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group complicit in committing terror acts have been apprehended in Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region, acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"The law-enforcement agencies of the Zaporozhye Region have apprehended three men aged 49, 30 and 26 in Melitopol. All of them are complicit in committing terror acts on the region’s territory and are members of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group," the acting regional governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The saboteurs are complicit in blowing up the railway in Melitopol and they also plotted assassinations of the administration’s staff and the railway station’s personnel, he added.

The law-enforcement agencies seized explosives and components for improvised explosive devices from the saboteurs, which they took from the caches prepared by the SBU (the Ukrainian Security Service), Balitsky said.

"A am grateful to the law-enforcement agencies for their professional and well-coordinated work. The three criminals face jail terms, including life imprisonment," the acting regional governor said.

"Security measures have been enhanced in the Zaporozhye Region. All the saboteurs and their accomplices will be held liable to the fullest extent of the law," Balitsky said.