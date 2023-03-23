Ukrainian drone control crew has been taken out near Donetsk — battlegroup South

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian troops have detected and destroyed, utilizing APC-82 armaments, a crew of Ukrainian drone operators that was taking cover in a single-family home near Donetsk, Ivan Bigma, a spokesman for battlegroup South, told TASS on Thursday.

"Crews of armored personnel carriers APC-82 of a motorized regiment, in the course of united offensive operations in the settlement of Maryinka near Donetsk, detected a location where Ukrainian servicemen launched and operated unmanned aerial vehicles. The nationalists used a two-story single-family home as cover. The crew of the operators of unmanned aerial vehicles was destroyed with the standard armaments of the APCs," he said.