Russia’s latest anti-drone system passes testing — tech firm

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The new Serp-VS5 anti-drone system has passed tests and is ready for supplies, Andrey Sorokin, deputy CEO for Business Development at the Vektor Research Institute (part of Ruselectronics Group within the state tech corporation Rostec), told TASS on Thursday.

"All the tests are over. The system is ready for supplies under orders and currently work is underway to agree upon the delivery timeframe. Orders for the new system are already available," the executive said.

The Serp-VS5 has the capability to detect intruder drones across 360 degrees within a 5 km range. It can also split the observation angle into sectors with independent modes of operation to employ other drones, if necessary, during the system’s work.

The equipment features five frequency bands ranging from 900 MHz to 5.8 GHz that enable it to operate against both civilian and special drones. The system suppresses the drone’s control channel, breaks its communication with an operator, knocks out its navigational equipment, causes the UAV to lose its bearings and disrupts its flight assignment.

The system jams GPS, Glonass and Beidou signals (in the L1, L2 and L5 frequency bands) and also disables drone Wi-Fi control. The system maintains communication with its control post via the Ethernet.