Russian army hits Ukraine’s combat drone production sites on Dec 31

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites involved in the production of combat drones on December 31, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"On December 31, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces employed long-range high-precision air-launched weapons to target Ukrainian defense industry facilities involved in the production of combat unmanned aerial vehicles that are used to carry out terrorist attacks on Russia," he noted.

"The move thwarted the Kiev regime’s plans to conduct terrorist attacks against Russia in the near future," Konashenkov stressed.