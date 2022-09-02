1st Anti-Fascist Congress attended by military attaches from 26 states — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Military attaches from 26 countries and nine foreign delegation took part in the First International Anti-Fascist Congress, which was held on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum in August, Viktor Gremykin, chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ main military-political directorate, said on Friday.

"The event brought together 572 participants from among World War II veterans, former minor prisoners of Nazi concentration camps, historians, politicians, scientists, journalists, representatives of Russian and international organizations. Despite the difficult political situation, nine delegations from foreign states and military attaches from 26 countries took part in the congress," he said.

According to Goremykin, the congress stirred serious public interest. "More than 500 publications were made in the mass media and social networks, with more than 120 million pageviews. More than 95% of comments had positive assessments and thanks," he said.

The First International Anti-Fascist Congress was held on August 20 at the Patriot exhibition center on the sidelines of the Army-2022 international military-technical forum.