EU sets up task force to refill arms inventories in member countries — Borrell

PRAGUE, August 30. /TASS/. The EU has set up a task force to develop joint defense procurement by member countries when they refill their inventories of weapons that were provided to Ukraine, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"We have set up a task force to support member states and coordinate their very short term needs in order to refill their stocks of arms," he said following a meeting of EU defense ministers. "As the you know the European Commission will provide from the European budget 500 million euros for the next two years in order to incentivize the joint procurement by the European armies."