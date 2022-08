MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed temporary bases of a Ukrainian brigade in Slavyansk, killing up to 150 nationalists.

"High-precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed temporary bases of a Ukrainian 95th paratrooper brigade in Slavyansk of the Donetsk People’s Republic, killing up to 150 nationalists and taking down 10 trucks and armored vehicles," he said.