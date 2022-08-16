Serial production of SSJ New, МС-21 airliners to start in 2024, defense firm chief says

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Serial production of SSJ New airliners, which will almost fully consist of Russian components, as well as МС-21 aircraft with Russian engines, is planned to start in 2024, Head of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar told TASS at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"Considering the production cycle and speeding up the implementation of import substitution program, including engine, aviation electronics and other systems and components, it is planned to start serial production of the Russified aircraft by 2024. On MC-21 the key task is to start the production of the airliner in the Russian variant in 2024," he said.

On Monday, Slyusar said the first flight of the SSJ New aircraft is planned in the middle of 2023.