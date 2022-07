MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Ukraine replenishes its troops at the frontline by sending greater numbers of untrained members of the reserve.

"Ukrainian military command is making up for large losses at the frontline by sending greater numbers of untrained members of the reserve that area forcibly conscripted in the Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions," he said.