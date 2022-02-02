NATO fighters shadow Russian TU-142 aircraft during exercises over Northeast Atlantic

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Norwegian and British fighters shadowed the Russian aircraft Tu-142 during their flight as part of the exercise in searching for a submarine in the Northeast Atlantic, the Northern Fleet told reporters on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the combat training plan, two Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft of the Northern Fleet’s naval aviation performed a successful flight to a designated area in the Northeast Atlantic to take part in the exercise aimed at searching for submarines and tracking them," the press serviced said. "During the flight, the Tu-142 aircraft was escorted by fighter jets belonging to the Norwegian Air Force and the British Air Force.".