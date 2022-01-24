Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frogmen battle submerged saboteurs in drills

SEVASTOPOL, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet held a special tactical exercise to fight notional underwater saboteurs with the help of a Kalmar counter-sabotage sonar, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Black Sea Fleet held a special tactical exercise to fight a notional enemy’s underwater saboteurs and provide for the security of the Fleet’s ships at home stations and in unsafe roadstead anchorages. In order to hunt down notional saboteurs, a Kalmar search and observation system was employed, which assisted in pinpointing an unidentified group of divers submerged in the water," the press office said in a statement.

Under the scenario of the drills, the personnel of the Fleet’s anti-saboteur force dived from a Grachyonok-type multi-purpose counter-saboteur boat after detecting the saboteurs, the press office said.

"During the training engagement, the saboteurs were notionally eliminated by special underwater guns, following which the anti-saboteur squad combed the area for the presence of planted mines in the roadstead and on the ships at naval bases," the statement says.

The Kalmar sonar is designed to search for craft in distress and sunken objects at depths of up to 600 meters, determine absolute and relative coordinates of sited targets, designate uncovered and surveyed underwater objects with transponder beacons for subsequent underwater technical works.