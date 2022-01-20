Progress center makes three Soyuz launch vehicles for Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Two Soyuz-2.1a rockets and one Soyuz-2.1v rocket, built by the space rocket center Progress under state contracts, have been accepted by the Defense Ministry’s commission, Progress CEO Dmitry Baranov has reported to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"At the moment two Soyuz-2.1a rockets and one Soyuz-2.1v rocket have been made under state contracts. The products have been accepted by the Defense Ministry’s commission," Baranov said during the unified military goods acceptance day at Russia’s National Defense Command Center on Thursday.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket has greater accuracy and an improved control system and first and second stage engines and is capable of carrying a greater payload of up to 7.5 tonnes.

Baranov recalled that in 2021 Soyuz rockets successfully orbited four military satellites.