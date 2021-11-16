Russia to supply around 100 jets, helicopters to foreign customers in 2021

DUBAI, November 16. /TASS/. Russia will supply around 100 jets and helicopters to foreign customers in 2021, Chief Executive Officer of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev told reporters at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Tuesday.

"It is planned to supply 36 jets of various application and almost 60 helicopters, as well as aircraft engines and remotely piloted aircraft, through Rosoboronexport in 2021," he said.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18. Russia has prepared a number of presentations of its latest technology for the airshow.