Russia to offer about 50 new weapon systems to world arms market in next few years

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. Russia will offer almost 50 new weapon systems to the world arms market in the next 5-7 years, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev said at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Monday.

"In the next 5-7 years, Rosoboronexport plans to bring almost 50 new weapon systems for all services and branches of the armed forces to the world arms market in the next 5-7 years," the chief executive said.

Russia’s new weapons will include over 20 types of aircraft and ten air defense systems, the Rosoboronexport head specified.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 is running in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18. Russia has prepared a number of presentations of its latest technology at the Dubai airshow.