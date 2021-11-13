Russian Tu-160 aircraft conduct 15-hour flight over northern seas - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Two Tu-160 strategic bombers have performed a 15-hour-flight over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas, accompanied at times by the fighter jets of the British Royal Air Force, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Two strategic Tu-160 rocket carriers of the long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight in the air space above the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian and North Seas. The duration of the flight amounted to about 15 hours," the military agency said.

According to the Defense Ministry, at separate segments of the route, the Russian planes were accompanied by the Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the British Royal Air Force.

The military agency emphasized that the crews of the long-range aviation regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, as well as over the Pacific.

"All flights of the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of using air space," the Defense Ministry stressed.