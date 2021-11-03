No one hurt in Israeli missile strike at Syrian army’s facilities - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Two F-16 Israeli tactical fighter jets delivered a missile strike from the Golan Heights at Syrian government army’s logistics support facilities. No one was hurt, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"At about 02:00 a.m. on November 3, two F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force delivered a missile strike from the area of the Golan Heights, outside Syria’s airspace, at logistics support facilities of the Syrian government forces near the settlement of al-Qiswa in the Damascus governorate," he said.

According to Kulit, the strike incurred insignificant material damage. "No losses among Syrian servicemen were reported," he added.

He also said that members of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets are plotting another provocation in Syria’s Idlib governorate. "The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties has received data that members of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets are plotting a provocation with an aim of accusing government forces of delivering indiscriminate strikes at civilian facilities and civilians," he said.

According to Kulit, people are being recruited in the settlement of Kafr Kermin and Sarmada in the Idlib governorate to take part in fake a fake video report. "It is planned to engage English-language reporters, who have arrived in the Idlib de-escalation zone to highlight the provocation," he added.

Apart from that, he said that four shelling attacks from positions of the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported from the Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.