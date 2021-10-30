Official points to Latin American countires' demand for Russian air defense systems

LIMA, October 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems, armored vehicles and aircraft are in demand in Latin American countries, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk told TASS on the sidelines of the SITDEF 2021 international arms exhibition.

"Today, almost the entire range of Russian equipment is in demand in the countries of the region. Aircraft, air defense systems and armored vehicles are especially popular," he pointed out.

According to Punchuk, Latin American countries are particularly interested in helicopters and combat aircraft. "Our Latin American partners show interest in the MiG-35 and Su-30 fighter jets, the Yak-130 training combat capable trainers, the Mi-171Sh, Mi-17V-5 and Mi-35 helicopters. In addition, short and medium range air defense systems are also in demand in the region," the official specified.

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as means to combat drones, are also popular in Latin America, Punchuk added.

The SITDEF international defense exhibition is taking place in Peru's capital of Lima on October 28-31.