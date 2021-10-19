About 5,000 paratroopers go on alert in combat readiness inspection in Russia’s south

SIMFEROPOL, October 19. /TASS/. About 5,000 paratroopers of the Novorossiysk air assault formation went on alert and moved to training grounds in this year’s final inspection in Russia’s south, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

"Units of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Air Assault Formation went on alert and moved to practice ranges in the Krasnodar and Stavropol Regions and in the Republic of Crimea where they began accomplishing combat training assignments," the ministry said in a statement.

The maneuvers involve around 5,000 personnel and about 1,500 items of armament, military and special hardware, the ministry specified.

The combat readiness inspection is running under the direction of Russian Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov. He has inspected the deployment of the troops with their military hardware to the amassment area, assessed the methods and the procedure of officials’ work at command centers in switching to high alert, the statement says.

"In the next two weeks, the paratroopers from Novorossiysk, Stavropol, Anapa and Feodosiya will demonstrate their professional skills in firing, tactical, special tactical and other types of training," the ministry said.