Russia, its allies to continue joint drill as long as situation in Afghanistan requires

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will continue joint drills as long as the situation in Afghanistan requires, Alexander Sternik, director of the Russian foreign ministry’s third CIS countries department, said on Friday.

"Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia conducted quite successful exercises from the point of view of the deterrent effect on possible radical forces in the border areas. Such joint drills will be continued as long as the alarming situation in the neighboring country requires," he said at a special session on the topic "Afghanistan in the system of regional relations" at the MGIMO-University.

"It is quite obvious that it is important for Russia and Afghanistan’s neighbors to prevent turmoil, anarchy that might entail an economic collapse and a humanitarian crisis," he said.

The special session on Afghanistan is being held as part of the 13th Convent of the Russian International Studies Association on the 30th anniversary of new Russia’s foreign policy.