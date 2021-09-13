Over 50 transport helicopters involved in landing operation during Zapad-2021 drills

MULINO PROVING GROUNDS /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Over 50 Mi-8 helicopters landed the main forces of a mobile strike echelon and a tactical airborne force during the Zapad-2021 military exercise at the Mulino Proving Ground, Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The Sarmat-2 light vehicles were landed simultaneously along with the personnel. The landing operation was covered by Mi-24 and Mi-28N strike helicopters.

The initial landing party was carried by 24 Mi-8 helicopters, followed by a tactical party, carried by 32 machines, supported by Ka-52 and Mi-28N helicopters.

To reinforce the landing party, the helicopters delivered Sarmat-2 vehicles and D-30 howitzers on external hardpoints, along with various cargo and ammunition.