Putin watched Zapad-2021 exercise from command center at Mulino proving ground

MULINO /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday watched the main phase of the joint Russian-Belarussian strategic exercise Zapad-2021 at the Mulino proving ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Putin arrived at the proving ground by helicopter in the afternoon. At the command center, the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to the president that about 20,000 officers and men, 5,600 pieces of military equipment, 160 tanks, more than 100 planes and more than 100 helicopters were involved in the exercise. Gerasimov also said that 150 representatives of foreign defense ministries and military attaches were present at the proving ground.

Combat robots for reconnaissance and fire support

At the exercise, Putin was shown combat robots in action. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu briefed the head of state on this new type of military hardware. Video footage of the defense minister making comments were shown on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"The orange spots are the first unit of combat robots," Shoigu told Putin, pointing at the proving ground. "They are well-armed. The range of operation is up to three kilometers. Each carries antitank guided missiles."

Earlier, combined force units in conducting defensive operations for the first time used reconnaissance and fire support robots Uran-9 and Nerekhta.

Also, Putin was shown in action the newest armored personnel carrier B-19 equipped with the combat module Epokha. While visiting the proving ground Putin inspected a mobile bakery and a mobile lunchroom.

About the exercise

In the main phase of the exercise Russian military units in cooperation with contingents delegated by Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia practiced joint operations to repel advancing enemy forces, conduct maneuverable defense and deliver a massive strike and defeat a hypothetical enemy penetration.

Putin has now left the site of the exercise.