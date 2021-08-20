Russia’s state arms exporter to ink over 10 deals at Army 2021 forum

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is set to sign over 10 contracts with foreign customers at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum, the company’s press office reported on Friday.

"Rosoboronexport plans to hold more than 70 negotiations with our foreign partners at Army 2021 and sign more than 10 contract documents. As a result, we will significantly increase the company's order book, which currently exceeds $52 billion, and ensure that Russian industrial enterprises will be kept busy with export orders," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

Delegates from about 150 countries are expected to attend the forum, the press office specified.

"Rosoboronexport views the Army forum as the main platform that offers the opportunity to demonstrate the widest range of Russian products for all services and branches of the armed forces, as well as equipment for special forces and police units to foreign customers," he added.

"We will showcase equipment and weapons for land forces, aircraft, advanced precision guided weapons for them, air defense and electronic warfare assets. There are a lot of applications for the demonstration of naval equipment and a separate cluster is dedicated to it at the Army forum this year," the Rosoboronexport chief said.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum will be running from August 22 to 28 at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center and will be featuring over 220 exhibits.