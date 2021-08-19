Russian defense firms to demonstrate 50 new weapon systems at Army 2021 forum

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Defense contractors integrated into Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec will feature 50 of the latest weapon systems at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum, Rostec Deputy CEO Dmitry Lelikov said on Thursday.

"Overall, we will demonstrate more than 1,000 exhibits, including 50 of our latest systems," the Rostec executive said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats held by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday.

The new weapons that Rostec will demonstrate at the Army 2021 arms show will include the Su-57E, which is the export version of Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, Lelikov said.

"We will show several small arms for the first time. For example, a Kalashnikov PPK-20 machine-gun with a shortened barrel. We will also unveil an AK-12 SP assault rifle created for special operations forces," Lelikov said.

The Ruselectronics Group will for the first time demonstrate the export version of the Penitsillin automated reconnaissance system, the Rostec executive said. "The new principle of combing thermal and acoustic reconnaissance allows this system to identify enemy artillery guns’ firing positions with high accuracy and simultaneously adjust artillery fire," Lelikov said.

At the Army 2021 arms show, the Splav Research and Production Association will feature a remote-controlled mine-laying vehicle designed to strike enemy manpower both on open terrain and in fortifications, the Rostec executive said.

The Russian defense industry will also demonstrate a reconnaissance and command module on the tracked chassis to direct the fire of combat vehicles of a short-range anti-aircraft battery, he said.

Munitions and drones

"In the category of munitions, we will demonstrate new anti-tank missiles capable of piercing 110 cm armor plates behind reactive armor. They have an unprecedented range of 10 km. An option is also available to launch missiles from helicopters," Lelikov added.

"We will separately feature the latest innovations in drone technology," he stressed.

In particular, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer will display a BAS-200 rotary-wing drone with a take-off weight of up to 200 kg. The drone can develop a speed of 160 km/h and carry a 50 kg commercial payload. The drone can perform multiple functions, including terrain monitoring, cargo delivery, search and rescue and agricultural operations," the Rostec executive said.

"Incidentally, we are launching a project together with the Post Office of Russia to use this drone for delivering cargo to hard-to-access areas," Lelikov said.

Despite sanctions and the uneasy geopolitical situation, the interest in armaments produced by Rostec enterprises that range from aircraft and helicopters to air defense systems, armor, small arms, electronic warfare technology, munitions and many other items remains high, he emphasized.