{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin ready to do everything to defend Russia, but bad scenarios undesirable — Peskov

In his words, the Russian government realizes the United Kingdom’s motives behind the move

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to take any measures to defend the country, but it is much better not to discuss bad scenarios, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the round-the-clock television news channel Rossiya-24, when asked in the wake of the incident with a British destroyer off Crimea if the Russian leader was ready to give orders to open fire on NATO ships.

"Let us avoid discussing such scenarios," Peskov said. He explained that "words sometimes materialize, God forbid, so it is wrong even to think or speak about such things."

"But all of us, Russian people, should always remember, I think, that our president is always prepared to do everything that is required to defend the county," Peskov said.

In his words, the Russian government realizes the United Kingdom’s motives behind the move.

"It was a provocation, a pre-planned and deliberate one," he said.

On June 23, the Russian defense ministry said that the Black Sea Fleet and the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guard service had thwarted a violation of the Russian border by HMS Defender off Crimea’s Cape Fiolent. The destroyer reportedly traveled three kilometers into Russia’s territorial waters. A coastal guard ship fired warning shots, followed by several bombs dropped from a Su-24M plane ahead of the Defender, after which the destroyer left Russia’s territorial waters. The Russian defense ministry described the destroyer’s actions as a blatant violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and called on London to investigate the actions of the crew.

The British side claims that the destroyer was conducting "innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters." According to London, the Russian military did not fire any shots at the destroyer, but conducted "practice firing."

On Thursday, Russia’s FSB released video footage showing warning shots fired in the direction of the British destroyer in the Black Sea. The footage shows that the Russian border guards repeatedly warned the HMS Defender that they would open fire if the destroyer crossed the Russian border, after which warning shots were fired.

Russia scrambled military planes to prevent border violation by Dutch frigate
"All flights by Russian planes were carried out in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace," the ministry said
Read more
Medvedev calls for teaming up with ASEAN in COVID-19 vaccination efforts
As a whole, Russia and the ASEAN bloc could share their experiences and the available potential in the vaccination drive
Read more
British F-35 fighter watching Russian naval maneuvers in Mediterranean
The Russian Navy kicked off drills in the eastern Mediterranean on June 25
Read more
Russia resumes flights with Italy, US, and other countries
The number of quotas for flights to a number of countries is expanding
Read more
Turkey launches Istanbul canal project bypassing Bosphorus
The implementation of the canal project will require about $ 15 billion, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said
Read more
PRESS REVIEW: EU split over Russia relations and analysts forecast 2021 oil, ruble price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 28th
Read more
Heavy rain floods several streets, metro station in Moscow
Earlier, Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations disseminated an emergency warning about heavy rain, thunderstorm, hail, and strong wind effective until the end of the day
Read more
Rosatom starts building fifth power unit of Kudankulam NPP
The concreting start ceremony was held in the videoconference mode in view of epidemiological restrictions
Read more
US upholds ‘do not travel’ advisory for Russia
Washington warns citizens against going to "the North Caucasus, including Chechnya and Mount Elbrus, due to terrorism, kidnapping, and risk of civil unrest"
Read more
Netherlands accuses Russian fighters of mock attack on Dutch frigate in Black Sea
According to the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the incident "occurred last Thursday, when the warship stayed southeast of Crimea"
Read more
Shipbuilders to float out improved Kilo-class sub for Russian Pacific Fleet by yearend
A contract for building a series of Project 636.3 six diesel-electric submarines for Russia’s Pacific Fleet was signed in September 2016
Read more
Black Sea Fleet monitors US destroyer entering Black Sea - Russian Defense Ministry
It will take part in the Sea Breeze 2021 multinational military exercise
Read more
No direct threat to Russia from Taliban in Afghanistan — ambassador
Dmitry Zhirnov also noted that there was an increased terrorist threat in Kabul
Read more
Russian naval ships, aircraft practice reconnaissance operations in Mediterranean drills
According to the Defense Ministry, the Russian naval forces also sharpened the skills needed for repelling an air attack
Read more
Moscow records all-time high of 114 COVID-19 daily deaths
Over the past day, Moscow recorded some 6,723 new coronavirus cases
Read more
Putin, Xi Jinping to hold talks on 20th anniversary of Friendship Treaty
The conversation will be held via video
Read more
Russian military keeps an eye on NATO ships involved in Sea Breeze-2021 exercise
The drills will be held on June 28 - July 10
Read more
About 2,000 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in Moscow every day
That creates a lot of stress for the medical system, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
China certain of Russia’s successful development under Putin — official
The Chinese official underlined that Russia had achieved significant progress in social and economic development of the country
Read more
US launches airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq, Syria
The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Press review: Why Russian-Chinese cooperation matters and US strikes Iran-backed militia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 29th
Read more
Vaccination in Russia voluntary both de facto and de jure, Kremlin says
According to Dmitry Peskov, decisions on vaccination in a number of sectors of the economy were made by individual governors, taken within the exceptional authority
Read more
Belgorod nuclear sub begins its first sea trials — source
The nuclear submarine is to be handed over to the ordering party in late 2021
Read more
Russian naval ships thwart enemy attack in Mediterranean drills
The drills focused on "fighting a notional enemy’s aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles"
Read more
NATO drills in Ukraine provoke destabilization near Russia’s borders, says diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that NATO is holding seven drills in Ukraine this year
Read more
Russia reports over 20,500 daily COVID-19 cases
Moscow registered 6,723 COVID-19 cases over the past day
Read more
Swedish Prime Minister Lofven resigns
On June 17, the Sweden Democrats political party demanded a vote of no confidence against the Prime Minister
Read more
Sputnik V's effectiveness against Indian coronavirus strain is 2.6 times lower — developer
"We are optimistic about the effectiveness that we have. There is a decline, but it is not significant," deputy director of the Gamaleya Center Denis Logunov said
Read more
Russian air defense crews in Tajikistan get cutting-edge MANPADS portable systems
The 201st military base is Russia’s largest military facility beyond its borders, located in two cities — Dushanbe and Bokhtar
Read more
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine in EU proceeds according to schedule — Health Minister
"The inspections continue, the work goes on," Mikhail Murashko noted
Read more
Western media lie about Russian advisers' alleged role in murders in CAR — Peskov
Earlier, the daily said that UN experts had drafted a report for the UN Security Council alleging that Russian military advisers had been involved in crimes in the Central African Republic
Read more
It is important Russia, China have no territorial claims against each other — Putin
The treaty of friendship incorporated old-time historical traditions of neighborliness between the people of the two countries
Read more
Putin signs bill on raising age of purchasing hunting weapons to 21
It also introducing new grounds for refusing to issue licenses
Read more
Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket installed on Baikonur spaceport’s launch pad
The rocket is scheduled to blast off at 02:27 Moscow Time on June 30
Read more
Russia successfully test-launches latest ICBM — source
As was reported earlier, the Moscow Institute of thermal Technology has started developing the sophisticated Kedr silo-based and mobile ICBM modifications as part of the effort of upgrading Russia’s strategic armaments
Read more
Russia to place new unique weapon systems on combat alert — Putin
According to the President, Russia is already working out a new state armaments program with a planning horizon until 2034, taking into account the breakthrough innovations by the country’s leading research institutes and design bureaus
Read more
Russia open for dialogue with those who seeks balance of interests — Lavrov
Confrontation is not our choice, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Coordination between Russia, China plays stabilizing role in global affairs — Putin
The Russian President noted that, in the past 20 years, the two countries had significantly increased their interaction on foreign policy - one of the key components of the strategic partnership
Read more
Colombia documents highest-ever daily COVID death toll
The Colombian health ministry has informed of 693 deaths from COVID-19
Read more
Pentagon notified other countries about airstrikes
Not specifying information on Russia
Read more
Press Review: Black Sea incident prompts weapon review and Pentagon wary of China’s nukes
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 25th
Read more
‘Excessive’ Western representation in UN must be eliminated - Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, G20 is a natural platform for the development of generally acceptable agreements
Read more
Putin lauds Russian-Chinese ties as example of intergovernmental cooperation
According to the Russian leader, the countries created a unique multi-level mechanism of bilateral coordination
Read more
Diplomat slams NATO steps on Ukraine as unscrupulous
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Russia’s national policy, both domestic and external, is based not on the fear of a war with anyone but on a principal choice in favor of peace and maintaining it
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Russia to feature latest Il-112V transport plane at MAKS aerospace show
The aerospace show will run in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25
Read more
Nobody ever bore responsibility for NATO aggression against Yugoslavia — Russian diplomat
NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia began on March 24, 1999, and continued for 78 days
Read more
Russia expects US to show transparency in troop pullout from Ukraine drills
The Sea Breeze 2021 multinational maneuvers kicked off in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and in three Ukrainian regions on June 28
Read more
Russian UN envoy tells ex-US ambassador which country is to be seen as declining power
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "only US intelligence and military spendings to overthrow legitimate governments thrive"
Read more
Russian security chief warns ultimate goal of outside forces is regime change in Belarus
"It is necessary to pay attention to non-governmental organizations and their activity. Though they say that they are independent, this is totally not the case," Nikolai Patrushev pointed
Read more