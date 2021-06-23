Russian embassy urges US, allies to refrain from military training in Black Sea

WASHINGTON, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow urges the United States and its allies to refrain from practicing military operations in the Black Sea, the Russian Embassy to the United States said on Wednesday.

"We call on the US and its allies to stop military operations in the Black Sea," the embassy said in a Twitter post.

"The scale and obviously aggressive nature of the military drills SeaBreeze in no way match the real security needs in the Black Sea region," the embassy said, adding that those exercises "increase risks of unintended incidents" and "inspire militaristic ambitions in Kiev.".