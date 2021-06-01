Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to take part in over 20 major drills this year

SEVASTOPOL, June 1. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet will take part in over 20 large-scale maneuvers in the next six months, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of the summer training period, the crews of ships and the personnel of the Crimean naval base’s coastal defense units will take part in more than 20 large-scale tactical, special tactical and command and staff drills, with their larger part to run in the force-on-force format," the press office said in a statement.

The Black Sea Fleet is set to accept for service and learn to operate new warships, armaments and military hardware and accomplish combat training tasks as part of a multi-service taskforce. The Black Sea Fleet will take part in three naval maneuvers with the navies of foreign states, the statement says.

The summer training period is beginning in the Black Sea Fleet on June 1. Ceremonial measures on the occasion of this event took place at the Fleet’s naval bases and at its military formations stationed on the Crimean Peninsula and in the southern Krasnodar Region.