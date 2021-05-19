Russian senate ratifies agreement on defense cooperation with Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) has ratified a Russian-Kazakh agreement on defense cooperation, signed at a meeting between the two countries’ defense ministers, Sergei Shoigu and Nurlan Yermekbayev, in October 2020.

According to the agreement, Russia and Kazakhstan will cooperate on a wide range of issues, including military education and training, the supply of weapons and equipment, bilateral and multilateral drills and peacekeeping activities.

The parties to the agreement will hold staff-to-staff talks and consultations on regional security and the joint use of armed forces. The document emphasizes that it is not aimed against any country.

"The parties maintain military intelligence cooperation. Each party pledges not to conduct intelligence activities against the other party," the agreement says. Russia and Kazakhstan are also obliged not to pass the information they receive from each other on to third parties.