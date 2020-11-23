Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors USS Donald Cook in Black Sea

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet monitors the USS Donald Cook destroyer, which is currently located in the Black Sea area, Russian National Defense Control Center announced Monday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and means began monitoring the USS Donald Cook, who entered the Black Sea on November 23," the Ministry of Defense said.

Previously, the US Navy 6th Fleet press service announced in Twitter that the Donald Cook was heading to the Black Sea.

Russian Foreign Ministry repeatedly noted that the military presence of non-regional powers in the Black Sea does not contribute to strengthening of stability. The US insists that it acts within the Montreaux Convention, which regulates military use of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, adding that its military exercises take place in international waters.