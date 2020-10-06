CSTO drills in Armenia planned to be postponed before Karabakh escalation, says source

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have made a decision to postpone the ‘Interaction’ and ‘Poisk’ (‘Search’) military drills planned for the end of October before the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, it was related to the aggravation of the situation with the spread of the coronavirus, a military diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The decision was made collectively a couple of weeks before the escalation of tension in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was related to new outbreaks of the coronavirus in the CSTO states, including Armenia itself, the country was practically closed," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov announced that the ‘Interaction-2020’ and the ‘Poisk-2020’ military exercises scheduled to be held in late October in Armenia had been postponed. Their location and timeframe are currently being discussed.

According to the latest data of Armenia’s Health Ministry, the number of the coronavirus infections in the country has surpassed 53,000. The total number of recoveries is at 44,932, with 990 fatalities.