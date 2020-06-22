Putin visits Defense Ministry’s main cathedral near Moscow

KUBINKA/Moscow Region/, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ in the Patriot park in Kubinka outside Moscow, which is the main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Resurrection of Christ Cathedral of Russia’s Armed Forces was built on donations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany). The consecration ceremony was held on June 14.

The cathedral bell tower stands at a height of 75 meters. The Road of Memory gallery’s 1,418 meters are designed to commemorate all the days fought by the Soviet Union in World War Two. The central dome drum is 19.45 meters in diameter. The cathedral’s vaults are stained-glass images of the military decorations awarded throughout Russia’s history. The Icon of the Savior, Image Not-Made-By-Hands, placed in the central dome is the largest mosaic image of Jesus Christ.