Russian Navy latest frigate transiting straits to enter Baltic Sea for further trials

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, April 9. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov is passing through the straits on its way to the Baltic Sea for the final stage of state trials, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The ship has started transiting the straits zone and is currently passing through the Great Belt strait and will enter the Baltic Sea in several hours. In the Baltic Sea, the frigate will complete state running trials and will be accepted for service in the Russian Navy," the press office said in a statement.

After its delivery to the Russian Navy, the frigate will be assigned to a formation of the Northern Fleet’s missile ships, the press office specified.

The straits area is a system of natural waterways connecting the Baltic and North seas and is in close proximity to the European coast before entry into the Baltic Sea. This is the main sea route for civil and combat ships from European ports to the ports of the World Ocean.

The trials of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov at the Northern Fleet’s sea ranges were held in several stages from November 20. At first, the frigate’s missile armament was tested in the White Sea and the ship’s crew fired a Kalibr cruise missile against a coastal target located at the Chizha combat range in the Arkhangelsk Region and Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles against sea targets, the press office said.

In the Barents Sea, the frigate performed artillery firings against a sea and a coastal target, delivered torpedo fire against an underwater target and practiced inter-operability with aircraft and logistics vessels (refueling on the move and towing) and some other elements of the program of state trials, the press office specified.

The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov is the second (the first serial-produced) Project 22350 warship built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation). The cutting-edge frigate was laid down on November 26, 2009 and floated out on December 12, 2014.