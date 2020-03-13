Crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers strike ground targets in southern Russia drills

At the first stage of the drills, the pilots made a flight from the Voronezh Region in Russia’s south to the Tver Region in central Russia.

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The crews of Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers from the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army held drills for breaching a notional enemy’s air defenses and struck ground targets with air bombs, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Friday.

"During the flight, the pilots carried out counter-measures against ground electronic warfare forces and breached air defenses and also practiced the elements of an aerial battle," the District’s press office said in a statement.

The notional enemy was simulated by the combat teams of S-300 surface-to-air missile systems and the crews of Su-30SM and MiG-31BM fighters, the statement says.

"At the final stage of the drills, the Su-34 planes eliminated the simulated enemy’s command posts, according to the statement.

"Over 20 crews practiced dropping air bombs to strike targets at the Pogonovo range in the Voronezh Region," the District’s press office said.

The drills involved more than 600 personnel of aviation units, electronic warfare and air defense forces of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army, the press office specified.