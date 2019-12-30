Defense manufacturer delivers batch of upgraded Msta-S howitzers to Russian troops

YEKATERINBURG, December 30. /TASS/. Uraltransmash (part of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of modernized Msta-S self-propelled howitzers to the Russian troops, the Uralvagonzavod press office reported on Monday.

"Uraltransmash has sent a batch of modernized 2S19M2 (Msta-S) self-propelled howitzers under the defense procurement plan," the press office said in a statement.

During the upgrade, the defense manufacturer improved the howitzer’s fire control systems and running performance, the statement says.

As the Uralvagonzavod press office specified for TASS, the Msta-S is designated to destroy and suppress artillery mortar batteries, tanks, anti-tank weapons, firepower and electronic warfare systems, the armor, command posts, air and missile defenses, strike field defenses and deny maneuvers by reserve infantry and tank units. The self-propelled artillery gun combines combat and operational qualities with its hi-tech production.

Uraltransmash is Russia’s sole producer of self-propelled artillery guns. The enterprise rolled out its first products on September 8, 1817. Over more than 200 years of its operation, the enterprise has accumulated gigantic experience, developed, assimilated and tested unique technologies. Today the enterprises specializes in rolling out both civilian and military products.