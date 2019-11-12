Scientists propose outfitting Russia’s cutting-edge destroyer with ceramic armor

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s promising Lider-class destroyer may get ceramic armor protection, Head of the (Ship) Structural Strength and Reliability Division at the Krylov State Research Center Valery Shaposhnikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Proposals have been given on the system of the rational structural protection of the ship being developed," the scientist said.

This relates to "protective structures based on ceramic and special fabric materials, which have been developed and tested," he added.

This technology will considerably reduce the weight of the ship’s structural protection, the scientist said.

Scientists have been able to considerably raise the ceramic armor’s survivability by using new adhesive compositions that can strongly deform upon impact but retain their properties, the scientist said.

As was reported earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry approved a conceptual design of the Lider-class destroyer in 2017. Work started in the same year to design the ship. This work is being carried out by the Severnoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). According to open data, the Lider-class destroyer is expected to get a nuclear-powered propulsion unit and displace about 15,000 tonnes. The destroyer will carry existing Kalibr and Oniks missiles and also promising Tsirkon hypersonic weapons as its striking armament.