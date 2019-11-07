Russia’s top brass to order upgrade of three missile corvettes for Pacific Fleet

VILYUCHINSK /Kamchatka Region/, November 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to place an order for the upgrade of three more Project 1234 missile corvettes for the Pacific Fleet to extend their service life by up to 16 years, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said during his visit to the North-Eastern Repair Center on Thursday.

"Today we are discussing with the enterprise the issue of modernizing a series of Project 1234 small missile ships. We are talking about three such ships. Following the upgrade, their service life will be extended by eight years with a possibility to extend it by eight more years after the factory repairs," the deputy defense minister said.