Aerobatic team Russian Knights to get four highly maneuverable Su-35S planes in November

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The aerobatic team Russian Knights will get four highly maneuverable fighter jets Sukhoi-35S at the beginning of this month, the Sukhoi company told the media on Tuesday.

"The Russian Knights will soon get four new Sukhoi-35S planes built in Komsomolsk-on-Amur. All are serially manufactured planes. The handover ceremony will take place at the beginning of November," the company said.

"So far the Russian Knights have flown Sukhoi-27 and Sukhoi-30 jets. Time is ripe for our Sukhoi-35," the company quoted the chief of the manufacturer’s test flight unit Mikhail Chipizubov as saying.

Russian Knights is the world’s sole aerobatic team flying heavy fighter-jets Sukhoi-27 and Sukhoi-30SM. It was founded on April 5, 1991 on the basis of the first air squadron of the air technologies demonstration center Kubinka.

Sukhoi-35S fighter

The Sukhoi-35S jet (NATO’s reporting name Flanker-E+) is a fundamentally upgraded highly maneuverable generation 4++ fighter boasting fifth generation technologies, such as a dramatically new avionics system, new passive phased array radar, and engines with plasma-assisted ignition and thrust vectoring.