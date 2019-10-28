Russia to lay down two Project 636.3 conventional subs on November 1

"Two Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines Ufa and Magadan will be laid down simultaneously on the same day, November 1, 2019, at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg," the Navy chief said at a working meeting in the Admiralty, which discussed the issues of building a series of Project 636.3 submarines for the Pacific Fleet.

The Navy chief also heard the reports by the specialized departments and directorates on the preparedness for laying down the Ufa and the Magadan and discussed with specialists of the Navy’s Shipbuilding Department the issues related to the use of technologies in the submarines’ construction that would take into account the specifics of their operation in the Far East.

The Project 636.3 (‘Varshavyanka’) is referred to the third generation of diesel-electric submarines. These subs are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men. They can dive to a depth of about 300 meters. The submarines of this class displace over 2,000 tonnes in their surface position and about 4,000 tonnes under the water. Varshavyanka-class subs are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.