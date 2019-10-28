About 13,000 servicemen in Far East start anti-terrorism exercise

"About 13,000 servicemen and about 1,500 pieces of arms and military and special equipment were involved in the event. Situations based on the modern tactics of militants’ actions will be created during the training for the anti-terrorism units," the district said.

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The army of the Eastern Military District has started a comprehensive check of the units’ readiness to counter terrorism, in which about 13,000 servicemen in eight regions were involved, the district’s press service reported.

So, the units will repel attacks on military facilities, in particular checkpoints of military installations, depots with munitions and fuel and lubricant materials, administrative facilities, command posts, headquarters and machinery parks, as well as urgently deploy equipment to the areas where combat training tasks will be performed.

"Considering the experience of modern armed conflicts, special attention will be devoted to engineering, radiological and chemical reconnaissance in the performance areas with the use of special-purpose equipment and vehicles and the execution of norms for evacuation of ‘injured’ servicemen," the press service noted.

BTR-80 and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers; BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles; Tigr, Taifun and Rys armored vehicles; and UAZ-based special-purpose vehicles will be used in the exercise against the ‘illegal’ armed units.