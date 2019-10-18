Defense Ministry obtains new arguments Arctic shelf belongs to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has obtained exhaustive evidence the Arctic Ocean’s shelf belongs to Russia. The UN commission will consider them at a meeting in February, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said at a session of the Russian government’s Maritime Collegium in St. Petersburg on Friday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has carried out additional bathymetric and gravimetric studies and acoustic profiling. I believe that the findings will be an exhaustive argument in favor of our request at the commission’s session in February 2020," he said.

Borisov recalled that the request for establishing the external border of Russia’s continental shelf in the Arctic Ocean had been submitted to the UN commission concerned in August 2015. There have been eleven meetings of the commission since.

"At these meetings extra arguments were requested to back up the continental nature of certain structural elements of the Arctic basin, including the geological and geophysical proof of the geological history of the Lomonosov Ridge,".