Admiral Nakhimov nuclear cruiser to return to Russian Navy in late 2022

SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Admiral Nakhimov heavy nuclear cruiser of Project 1144 (Kirov-class battlecruiser) will return to the Navy after an overhaul and modernization in 2022, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko told reporters on Monday.

"It will be the most powerful Navy warship. We inspected the project, the ship is now about 50% ready," he said.

According to Krivoruchko, the defense ministry allocated 29.5 billion rubles for the project this year alone.

"As was agreed with the Sevmash shipyard, we expect to receive the ship in late 2022," he said. "We have no doubts that this timeframe will be observed."

"No doubt, it will be the most advanced cruiser, carrying high-precision long-range weaponry," the deputy defense minister said when asked to comment on what kind of weaponry the upgraded battlecruiser would carry.

The cruiser was laid on May 17, 1983 as the Kalinin. It was floated on April 25 1986 and joined the Northern fleet on December 30, 1988. It was renamed into the Admiral Nakhimov on April 22, 1992. The cruiser has been overhauled by Sevmash since 1999, however real modernization began in 2013. The warship will be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles and Onix supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, and in the future with the hypersonic Tsirkon antiship missile.