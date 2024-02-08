One Syrian serviceman killed, two wounded by militants in Latakia

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. One Syrian serviceman was killed and two injured in seven attacks on positions of Syria’s pro-government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said on Thursday.

"In the province of Latakia, one Syrian serviceman was killed by a terrorist sniper, firing from the Klaba district at positions of pro-government forces near the settlement of Beit-Lukman. Two servicemen of the Syrian armed forces were injured as a result of mortar fire from Tuffahia area, targeting positions of pro-government forces near the settlement of Kermel," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

Overall, seven attacks on Syrian pro-government forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours. They were carried out by members of Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia). Three occurred in the Latakia Governorate and four - in the Idlib Governorate.

Also, the Russian reconciliation center registered two violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols. The incidents were related to flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side. The violations were committed by a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft of the US-led international coalition.