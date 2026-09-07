Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon since beginning of escalation climbs to 4,362

BEIRUT, September 7. /TASS/. At least four Lebanese have died over the past 24 hours as a result of Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh province in the south of the country, the republic's Health Ministry reported.

"The total number of civilians killed since the start of the military escalation on March 2 has reached 4,362, and the number of wounded has reached 12,378," the ministry's report, published on social network X, stated.

As the Health Ministry noted, an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck a residential building in the town of Kfar Rumman overnight. During the rubble clearance, the bodies of several dead and wounded people were pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building. "Rescue operations are continuing, and the number of victims and injured may increase," the ministry said.