MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin from the family of American military serviceman Robert Gilman, who was released in Russia.

The Gilman family is extremely grateful for Robert Gilman's return home, Witkoff told Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin.

The Russian leader noted that thanks should go to US President Donald Trump, who requested his release. The family did thank President Trump, but were also grateful to the Russian president, Witkoff replied.

Gilman was arrested on January 19, 2022, at the Voronezh train station for drunken disorderly conduct on the Sukhumi-Moscow train. At the police station, he kicked a police officer. The court sentenced him to 4.5 years in a standard security penal colony; in May 2023, his sentence was reduced by a year. However, while in prison, Gilman also faced convictions for refusing to comply with prison rules and violence against Federal Penitentiary Service officers. In early July, Gilman's court proceedings in Voronezh were suspended due to his hospitalization for treatment.

On August 11, Trump announced the return of convicted Gilman from Russia on humanitarian grounds. According to the head of state, Putin agreed to release the American without exchanging him for any Russian nationals.